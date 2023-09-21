Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $225.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.