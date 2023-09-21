Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

