Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

