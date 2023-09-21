Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,800.0%.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

TWO opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

