UIL Limited (UTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on October 13th

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 131 ($1.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.29. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company has a market capitalization of £109.83 million, a PE ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Get UIL alerts:

Insider Activity at UIL

In other news, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £11,877 ($14,712.00). 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.