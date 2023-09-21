Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys $33,600.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Unifi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Unifi had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on UFI
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unifi
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Small Cap Retail: Signs of Life in a Dead Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.