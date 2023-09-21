Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys $33,600.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Unifi had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 138,937 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 704,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 193,403 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

