United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

