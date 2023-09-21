United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 657,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,784. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.74.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.