V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.74.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $17.88 on Monday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,460,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2,571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,439,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

