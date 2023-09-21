VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Lowered by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 18.2% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $47,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 1,107,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

