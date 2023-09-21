VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.44

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.44 and last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 24769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

