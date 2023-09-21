Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

