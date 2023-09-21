Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

