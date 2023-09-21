Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

