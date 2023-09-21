Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Trimmed by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,915,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

