Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.90

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 210378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
