Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.90

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 210378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

