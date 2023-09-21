Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.388 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.4 %

VONV stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $74,562,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after buying an additional 65,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 786,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,443,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

