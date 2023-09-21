Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

