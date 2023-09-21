Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.15. 1,843,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

