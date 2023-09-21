Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $47.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,903. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

