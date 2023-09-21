Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lessened by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

