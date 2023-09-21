Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Raised by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.30. 76,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

