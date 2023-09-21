Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $160.28. 89,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,005. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average is $161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.