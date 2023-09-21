Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

