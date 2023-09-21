Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is HB Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 24.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,502,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.