Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $212.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

