Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $308.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

