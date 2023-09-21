Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.22 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
