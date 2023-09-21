Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.22 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

