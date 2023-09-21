Veery Capital LLC Acquires 7,970 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 1,477,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,664. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.