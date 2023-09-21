Veery Capital LLC Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 990,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,592 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.19. 493,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,815. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

