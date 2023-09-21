Veery Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.37. 1,032,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,668. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

