Veery Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 11.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,120 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 552,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,162. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.