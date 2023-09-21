Veery Capital LLC Purchases 17,921 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 243.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

