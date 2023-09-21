Veery Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 128,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 22,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.23. 640,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,325 shares of company stock valued at $143,551,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

