Veery Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 2,101,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,853,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

