Veery Capital LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,095. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.81 and a 200-day moving average of $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

