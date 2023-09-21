Veery Capital LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Veery Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 89,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,822. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

