Veery Capital LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 166,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

