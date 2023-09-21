Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $40.15 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

