Verde Capital Management Acquires 1,509 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 317,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.79. 21,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

