Verde Capital Management Acquires 3,981 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 649,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 386,546 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.04. 173,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,183. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

