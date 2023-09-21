Verde Capital Management Buys 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Equinix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $12.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $744.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $780.30 and a 200 day moving average of $745.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

