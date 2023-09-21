Verde Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verde Capital Management owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IMCG stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

