Verde Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.87. The company had a trading volume of 801,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,325 shares of company stock worth $143,551,489. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

