Verde Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BIV stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,451. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

