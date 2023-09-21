Verde Capital Management Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

QQQM traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $148.14. 349,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,678. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $159.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

