Verde Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Verde Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 354,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

