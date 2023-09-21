Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.81 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Verge has a market cap of $55.81 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,740.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00236990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.32 or 0.00779032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00546278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00056924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00115882 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,434,544 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

