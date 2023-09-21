Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRTV

Veritiv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $168.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.