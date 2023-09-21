Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.09

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 59667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,582,000 after buying an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 364,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 31.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 31.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.